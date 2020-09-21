Indian Test Opener Mayank Agarwal Sets Sail in T20 Format Too

Agarwal was once tagged to be fit only for the longer version of cricket - he scored a triple century in Ranji Trophy in 2017 while batting for over 12 hours - but with his latest 89, he has proved his critics wrong. And he knows how to rise like a phoenix from the ashes: he had scored that Ranji triple in 2017 after bagging a 'pair' in just the previous match, and on Sunday he overcame a seven-innings half-century drought in grand style.

J. Arun Kumar, now coach of the US national team, has seen Agarwal grow and blossom as a batsman for Karnataka when he was the state coach. "It was very sensible knock. Had he finished the match off it would have been great because glory comes with victories. It was unfortunate (that he got out without ensuring a win), but hats off to him. I hope he finishes games like he has done earlier," Kumar told IANS on Monday.

Kumar was referring to Agarwal's dismissal when the KXIP required a solitary run to win the game. The match went into the Super Over, where Delhi Capitals held their nerve better and emerged victorious.

"He was unbelievable and to get a game that close was magical. He's been doing well in Tests [as well], and to get the game that close again brings a lot of confidence in the group," said KXIP captain KL Rahul of his Bengaluru city-mate after his team lost to the Delhi Capitals by the skin of their teeth on Sunday night.

Agarwal's 89 erased his previous high of 68 off 48 balls, scored for the KXIP against the Delhi Daredevils in 2015 in Gahunje, Pune. Incidentally, it was the same venue where he had scored his Ranji triple century against Maharashtra in November 2017.