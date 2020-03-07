Equality, Empathy: Cricket Australia’s Mantra for Women’s Cricket

Looking Out For Its Players

Also part of this policy was travel support, child care helper and a clause to allow pregnant players to don a non-playing role until they give birth. The board went out of its way to not only ensure that their women cricketers are happy, but also encourage more women to take up the sport.

Also, continuing from 2017 was an effort to ensure equal pay among men and women. When ICC announced a prize money increment of 320% for the Women's T20 World Cup 2020 (from the 2018 event), CA went one step ahead. They promised to top up whatever money their women's team would win from ICC to ensure parity with the men's winning equivalent.

The winners of the ongoing women’s tournament is set to receive $US1m. The runners-up get a sum of $US500,000. These figures are short of what the men's team receive for the same event. What CA would do is ensure that the prize money is similar by dishing out the remaining amount from their reserve. If Australia Women were to win on Sunday, they would receive $US1m. CA would top that up with $US600,000 to bring it up to the men's prize money. That they took an effort to bring parity on top of what the ICC was already doing is commendable.

On the other hand, we have BCCI, the richest board in the world, who are reluctant to even raise the pay of their women's cricketers. BCCI's men's pay structure is divided into Grade A+, A, B and C. The players are paid based on this grade with Grade A+ getting Rs 7cr, Grade A Rs 5cr, Grade B Rs 3 cr and Grade C Rs 1 cr respectively.

The salary of the women's players is only a fraction of this. The highest paid women cricketers - Grade A that includes Harmanpreet Kaur, Smriti Mandhana and Poonam Yadav for the 2019-2020 cycle - get half of what a Grade C India men's player gets. It is ironic that this starkly different pay structure was announced on international women's day last year.