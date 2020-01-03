Yuvraj Singh Terms Australia Bushfire as ‘Tragic’
Former India batsman Yuvraj Singh on Thursday, 2 January termed the devastating bushfires in Australia as tragic, saying it's time action is taken against the raging issue of global climate change.
"Australia has burnt more than 12 million acres this season, they are not even halfway there its peak fire season. Tragic news on #bushfiresAustralia 480 million animals have been lost. This is culmination of climate change it's time we take some action. Prayers for all affected," Yuvraj said in a tweet.
Earlier, Australia opener David Warner hailed the firefighters currently working day and night to douse the flames of the bushfires, saying they are the real heroes.
With many parts of the country in the grip of devastating fires, the third Test between Australia and New Zealand at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) starting Friday will be played amid smoke from the nation's unfolding bushfire crisis.
Warner shared a horrific picture of a person with a dog watching the devastating forest fire and said: "I just saw this picture and I'm still in shock. When we go out to play tomorrow, not just the Australian team, but New Zealand as well, we never forget how privileged we are.. ."
Both Australian and New Zealand cricket teams wore black armbands and paid tribute to fire and emergency services and personnel fighting fires during the anthem ceremony at the start of play of the Sydney Test.
"In our game, it's an important game of cricket, but in terms of what's happening around Australia... it will be the first time I'll ever say this in my life, I hope it rains a bit during the Test because Sydney needs it," Australia head coach Justin Langer was quoted as saying by Sydney Morning Herald.
“I don't want to get sentimental, but we've talked about making Australians proud of us for the last 12 to 18 months, earning back respect, and we are feeling for the Australians out there who are suffering. It's a really tough time. All we can do is put a smile on their face by playing some good cricket," he added.
Australia's ODI series against New Zealand in March will be used to raise funds for bushfire ravaged towns. Cricket Australia has confirmed that money raised from the two matches at the SCG would go to the Red Cross.
