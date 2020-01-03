Yuvraj Singh Terms Australia Bushfire as ‘Tragic’

Former India batsman Yuvraj Singh on Thursday, 2 January termed the devastating bushfires in Australia as tragic, saying it's time action is taken against the raging issue of global climate change.

"Australia has burnt more than 12 million acres this season, they are not even halfway there its peak fire season. Tragic news on #bushfiresAustralia 480 million animals have been lost. This is culmination of climate change it's time we take some action. Prayers for all affected," Yuvraj said in a tweet.