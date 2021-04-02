Yuvraj, Shastri Celebrate 10th Anniversary of India’s 2011 WC Win

2 April, 2011 will always be a moment that is fondly remembered in Indian cricket as MS Dhoni led his side to their second ever ODI World Cup triumph.

Heading into the 2011 World Cup, India was considered as one of the favourites to win the title. They were playing at home and aiming to claim the trophy for the first time since Kapil Dev and Co’s epic triumph in 1983.

Yuvraj Singh won the player of the tournament award for his all-round heroics, while it was Dhoni and Gautam Gambhir who did the star turn in the final. Zaheer Khan was the joint-highest wicket taker and a key player for India with the ball.