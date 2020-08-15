World Has Seen Dhoni’s Achievements, I’ve Seen The Person: Kohli

His achievements are there for everyone to see, but Virat Kohli on Saturday chose to focus on MS Dhoni the person, doffing his hat to the legendary former India captain who called time on his illustrious international career on Independence Day.

"Every cricketer has to end his journey one day, but still when someone you've gotten to know so closely announces that decision, you feel the emotion much more," an emotional Indian captain Kohli said in a tweet.

"What you've done for the country will always remain in everyone's heart...but the mutual respect and warmth I've received from you will always stay in mine.