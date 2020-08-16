Behind The Scenes: When Dhoni & Raina Announced Retirement

Just as fans had started celebrating the return of MS Dhoni, having spotted him with his CSK team-mates on their way to Chennai for the team’s pre-season camp, the former India skipper shocked one and all with a post on Instagram announcing his international retirement.

Dhoni posted a video montage with pictures at different points of his career along with a caption: "Thanks a lot for ur love and support throughout.from 1929 hrs consider me as Retired (sic)."

Soon after his post, Suresh Raina too decided to update his career status and posted, "It was nothing but lovely playing with you, @mahi7781 . With my heart full of pride, I choose to join you in this journey. Thank you India. Jai Hind!".

Both players were in Chennai at the time, having wrapped up the team’s first training session of the season. And while they are now inaccessible to the public, having entered CSK’s ‘bio-secure bubble’ ahead of the IPL season, the team’s social media handle gave a glimpse of the two team-mates following their big decision.