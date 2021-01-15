Watch: Sreesanth Stares Down Yashasvi, Batter Hits Him For 2 Sixes

It was the fifth over of Mumbai’s innings when Sreesanth was given his third over. Young Yashasvi Jaiswal was at the crease and tried to swing big for a six but the ball beat his bat and went straight to the keeper. Sreesanth completed his follow-through and walked all the way to the other end of the pitch and shared down Jaiswal.

The 19-year-old batter replied with his bat, hitting Sreesanth for back-to-back sixes and then a boundary to take Mumbai from 39/0 to 57/0 within an over.