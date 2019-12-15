Twitter Congratulates West Indies For Dominating Win Over India

Shimron Hetmyer’s career-best 139 along with Shai Hope’s unbeaten 102 helped West Indies register an eight-wicket victory over India in the first One-Day International at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Sunday, 15 December.

Hetmyer and Shimron stitched together a mammoth 218-run partnership for the second wicket. Indian bowlers were looking helpless as both the players kept on piling up runs.

Many former cricketers and fans took to twitter to congratulate West Indies for their dominating performance against the favorites, India.