Twitter Congratulates West Indies For Dominating Win Over India
Shimron Hetmyer’s career-best 139 along with Shai Hope’s unbeaten 102 helped West Indies register an eight-wicket victory over India in the first One-Day International at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Sunday, 15 December.
Hetmyer and Shimron stitched together a mammoth 218-run partnership for the second wicket. Indian bowlers were looking helpless as both the players kept on piling up runs.
Many former cricketers and fans took to twitter to congratulate West Indies for their dominating performance against the favorites, India.
Former Indian cricketer, Mohammad Kaif wrote, “ What a stunning innings it was from Shimron Hetmyer, one of the best played by an overseas batsman in India in recent times and Shai Hope complimented him so beautifully and this is a really well deserved win for WI.”
Former Indian Cricketer, VVS Laxman wrote, “Very impressed by Shimron Hetmyer, showed great maturity and turned the game firmly in WI's favour. Great support from Shai Hope as well and this is a very deserving win for the West Indies. Promises to be a very exciting series.”
Former Indian Cricketer, Aakash Chopra wrote, “An ODI game in Chennai and not a single wicket to spinners. Who would’ve thought? Top stuff from Hetmeyer and Hope. Radically Different ways of succeeding on the same surface. A knockout series for India now.“
Former West Indies Cricketer, Brian Lara wrote, “Contrasting s @SHetmyer @shaidhope but none more important than the other. Congrats team windies.”
Former West Indies Cricketer, Ian Bishop wrote, “Tremendous poise in that victory from West Indies tonight. Shai Hope played his role to perfection alongside Hetmyer. This group through the Afghanistan series to here seem nicely focused hardworking.”
Many Indian fans also congratulated the visiting team.
