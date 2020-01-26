‘Still Can’t Believe’: Sporting World Mourns Loss of Kobe Bryant
NBA legend Kobe Bryant died in helicopter crash in California on Sunday, 26 January.
Bryant, along with four other people were traveling in his private helicopter over Calabasas when a fire broke out, which led to the chopper spiraling down from the sky. The crash occurred around 10 am local time. Due to a brush fire on impact, initial rescue efforts were hampered.
There were no survivors, and the cause of the crash is yet to be known, along with the victims who are to be named.
Tributes started pouring in for basketball icon, who has 41-year-old during the time of his death.
Usain Bolt was one of the first people to tweet. He wrote "still can't believe" and shared a picture of himself with the former LA Lakers star.
The President of United States of America, Donald Trump also took to Twitter to mourn the ‘terrible news’. Trump tweeted,” Reports are that basketball great Kobe Bryant and three others have been killed in a helicopter crash in California. That is terrible news!”
Apart from Bolt and Donald Trump, US footballer & World Cup winner Megan Rapinoe also paid tribute."Heart going out to the Bryant family right now. RIP Kobe Bryant,” Rapinoe tweeted.
Other footballer paid their tribute include Didier Drogba, Andrea Pirlo, Tim Cahlll, Gary Linekar and Rahim Sterling.
The basketball and NBA community also mourned the unfortunate passing away of the ‘Mamba’ - as he was fondly called.
In an Instagram post, Justin Bieber also paid tribute to Bryant. He wrote: "You always encouraged me mamba. Gave me me some of the best quotes that we smile about to this day." He also shared an old photograph with the iconic basketball star smiling together.
Acclaimed Hollywood director M Night Shyamalan also took to Twitter to mourn the unfortunate news. “Shocked and saddened to hear about Kobe Bryant. To us in Philly he was one of ours. His loss will be felt throughout the city. #ripkobe,” the director tweeted.
Days before his untimely death, Bryant congratulated current Laker LeBron James for passing him for third place on the league’s all-time scoring list.
Bryant played for the Los Angeles Lakers for two decades. He won five championships and made 18 All-Star Games before calling it a day in 2016.
