‘Still Can’t Believe’: Sporting World Mourns Loss of Kobe Bryant

NBA legend Kobe Bryant died in helicopter crash in California on Sunday, 26 January.

Bryant, along with four other people were traveling in his private helicopter over Calabasas when a fire broke out, which led to the chopper spiraling down from the sky. The crash occurred around 10 am local time. Due to a brush fire on impact, initial rescue efforts were hampered.

There were no survivors, and the cause of the crash is yet to be known, along with the victims who are to be named.

Tributes started pouring in for basketball icon, who has 41-year-old during the time of his death.

Usain Bolt was one of the first people to tweet. He wrote "still can't believe" and shared a picture of himself with the former LA Lakers star.