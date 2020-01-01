From Sachin to Virat, Here’s How Sportspersons Celebrated New Year

It’s officially 2020 and as the euphoria of a new year gripped everyone across the world, Indian sportspersons too flaunted their celebrations, taking to social media to post pictures from their parties, revealing their goals and ambitions or simply, taking a walk down memory lane of the year gone by.

India skipper Virat Kohli led the proceedings with the talismanic batsman seen celebrating the occasion with his wife and Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma. The duo could also be seen in a video alongside stars like Bollywood stars like Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor and Varun Dhawan.