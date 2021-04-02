Natarajan Gets SUV from Anand Mahindra; Sends Signed Gabba Shirt

India cricketer T Natarajan, who was one of the stars of the Australia tour, received his Thar SUV from Anand Mahindra and thanked the businessman for recognising his journey. The India cricketer also sent the industrialist his signed Gabba Test jersey as a gesture.

Mahindra had said he wanted to gift the SUVs to Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Siraj, Shubman Gill, Navdeep Saini, Washington Sundar and Natarajan for their inspiring performances during India’s 2-1 series win.