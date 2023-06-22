ADVERTISEMENT
Fans Hail Sunil Chhetri As Indian Skipper Scores Hat-Trick Against Pakistan

SAFF Championship 2023: Sunil Chhetri's hat-trick helped India beat Pakistan by a 4-0 margin.

Indian skipper Sunil Chhetri scored a hat-trick against Pakistan on Wednesday, 21 June, in the opening  encounter of SAFF Championship 2023 at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium, Bangalore. Courtesy of Chhetri's hat-trick, the Blue Tigers handed their rivals a 4-0 defeat.

Chhetri scored the first goal in the tenth minute itself, as the Pakistani goalkeeper's fatal mistake handed him an excellent opportunity of slotting the ball into an empty net. The next couple of goals came from penalties, where Chhetri proved his expertise again by beating the opponent's shot-stopped, Saqib Hanif. With this hat-trick, the Indian captain has now taken the tally of his International goals to 90, becoming the fourth-highest goal-scorer in men's international football.

SAFF Championship 2023: Sunil Chhetri Nets Hat-Trick in 4-0 Win Over Pakistan

Indian fans are applauding the Indian skipper's stunning performance against Pakistan. Here's how they reacted:

