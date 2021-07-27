'Proud of You!' Twitter Celebrates 19-Year-Old Manu & Saurabh Despite Defeat

The duo of Manu Bhaker and Saurabh Chaudhary failed to qualify for the finals of the 10m Mixed Air pistol event on Tuesday morning at the Tokyo Olympics.

The duo raised everyone's hopes by topping stage 1 of the qualification event in 1st position, with Saurabh scoring extremely well with a 98, 100, 98 in his three series qualification stage while Manu scoring just enough to keep them on top of the standings.

Manu struggled in stage 2 with consistency and her low scores of 92 and 94 didn't help India's chances, while Saurabh was in form with 96 and 98. However, their total score was not enough to help them qualify for the final.

The duo had won 5 World Cup gold medals previously and 1 silver medal and were the firm favourites to bring home a medal for India.

However, despite the disappointment, twitter chose to celebrate the valiant effort put forward by the 19-year-olds who were making their Olympics debut.