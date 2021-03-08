‘My Selfless Friend’: Serena Williams Speaks Out for Meghan Markle
Serena Williams took to social media to post about Meghan Markle after her TV interview with Oprah.
Meghan Markle, in an interview with Oprah, has said she felt alone fighting constant media speculation and "falsehoods perpetuated" by "the firm", her description for the British royal family, ever since her marriage to Prince Harry in 2018.
Meghan also accused the Royal family of being cold and racist, especially towards their son Archie, which pushed the couple away.
Meghan said the fear for their child, for whom no security was offered by the Royal family, and the growing scrutiny also had a damaging effect on her mental health, and she claimed going through suicidal thoughts while she was pregnant.
"In those months when I was pregnant, we have had in tandem the conversation of, 'he won't be given security. He's not going to be given a title', and also concerns and conversations about how dark his skin might be when he's born," she said.
Hours after the show was aired lived on Sunday night in America, the world’s foremost women’s tennis player Serena Williams took to Instagram to speak out for her friend.
“Meghan Markle, my selfless friend, lives her life — and leads by example — with empathy and compassion. She teaches me everyday what it means to be truly noble. Her words illustrate the pain and cruelty she's experienced,” she wrote.
“I know first hand the sexism and racism institutions and the media use to vilify women and people of color to minimise us, to break us down and demonise us. We must recognise our obligation to decry malicious, unfounded gossip and tabloid journalism. The mental health consequences of systemic oppression and victimisation are devastating, isolating and all too often lethal,” the post read.
“I want Meghan’s daughter, my daughter, and your daughter to live in a society that is driven by respect,” she added.
