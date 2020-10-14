Did Dhoni ‘Bully’ Umpire Into Changing Decision? Twitter Divided

After two-straight losses, MS Dhoni & co bounced back to register a 20-run win over Sunrisers Hyderabad in their Indian Premier League match on Tuesday, 13 October.

However, the chatter on social media wasn’t about the players’ performances but about a certain incident that took place in the penultimate over of the second innings.

Defending their total for the first time this season, Chennai Super Kings were on course for their third win in IPL 2020 when Dhoni handed the ball to Shardul Thakur. The talked-about incident took place on the third ball of this over, when umpire Paul Reiffel was about to give a wide but didn’t, after protests from skipper Dhoni and the bowler.