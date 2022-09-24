'Most Beautiful Sporting Picture,' Virat Pens Note After Roger's Retirement

Holding hands and crying together, while sitting next to each other, Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal, the two biggest sporting icons, unknowingly, produced yet another unforgettable moment that will be recorded for posterity.

There was not a single eye that wasn't moist at the O2 Arena in London, the place where Federer bid a tearful adieu to the game during the Laver Cup.

It was an unforgettable and emotional moment.

Indian cricketing icon Virat Kohli, too, gushed over their statesmanship.

"Who thought rivals can feel like this towards each other. That's the beauty of sport. This is the most beautiful sporting picture ever for me," Kohli tweeted with the a picture of the two.

"When your companions cry for you, you know why you've been able to do with your god given talent. Nothing but respect for these 2."