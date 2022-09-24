'Most Beautiful Sporting Picture,' Virat Pens Note After Roger's Retirement
Virat Kohli posted a note with a picture of both Roger and Nadal crying after his retirement.
Holding hands and crying together, while sitting next to each other, Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal, the two biggest sporting icons, unknowingly, produced yet another unforgettable moment that will be recorded for posterity.
There was not a single eye that wasn't moist at the O2 Arena in London, the place where Federer bid a tearful adieu to the game during the Laver Cup.
It was an unforgettable and emotional moment.
Indian cricketing icon Virat Kohli, too, gushed over their statesmanship.
"Who thought rivals can feel like this towards each other. That's the beauty of sport. This is the most beautiful sporting picture ever for me," Kohli tweeted with the a picture of the two.
"When your companions cry for you, you know why you've been able to do with your god given talent. Nothing but respect for these 2."
The 41-year-old Swiss great, the winner of 20 Grand Slam singles titles, teamed up with his long-time friend and rival, Spanish stalwart Rafael Nadal in his last contest on Friday, losing a doubles match to Jack Sock and Frances Tiafoe 4-6, 7-6(2), 11-9.
"It's been a perfect journey," Federer said after the match. "I would do it all over again."
"I'm happy, I'm not sad. It feels great to be here and I enjoyed tying my shoes one more time. Everything was the last time. The match was great, I couldn't be happier. It's been wonderful."
Federer, who has not played since the 2021 Wimbledon quarterfinals, had announced last Thursday that he would retire from Grand Slams and the ATP Tour after the Laver Cup in London.
