Pakistan’s Hafeez Takes a Dig at Tainted Sharjeel’s Comeback

Senior all-rounder and former captain Muhammad Hafeez is not happy about Sharjeel Khan being offered another chance to play for the national team after completing a two and a half year ban for spot-fixing.

Hafeez, who made his Pakistan debut in 2003, took a dig at Sharjeel on his Twitter account which has led to a debate on the Pakistan Cricket Board's policy of allowing tainted players back in the national team.

Hafeez, in his post, said: "Shouldn't we set standards of dignity and pride higher than any other 'Extra Talent' to represent Pakistan. Just Asking."