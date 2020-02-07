Mayanti Langer Shuts Down Troll Asking About Stuart Binny

All-rounder Stuart Binny and his wife and sports presenter Mayanti Langer have often been the victims of troll attacks on the Internet. While Binny has been inactive on social media for a few years now, Langer is known to not hesitate to talk back whenever a negative comment comes her way.

The same happened recently when she posted an image from the studio on Instagram. In the comments, a user wrote "Where is Stuart Binny nowadays?" to which another replied, "He is helping her in carrying her baggage."