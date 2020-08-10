‘B-Grade Actor’: Hayden Recalls Verbal Duel With Shoaib Akhtar

Former Australia opener Matthew Hayden recently jogged down the memory lane and recalled the time he engaged in a sledging war with former Pakistan speedster Shoaib Akhtar during the second Test of 2002 series at Sharjah.

Australia emphatically won that match by an innings and 198 runs with Pakistan getting dismissed on paltry scores of 59 and 53 in the two innings respectively.

Hayden, who was named the Man of the Match for his fine century in the second Test, revealed how Akhtar tried to get under his skin by using profanity but the Pakistan speedster instead ended up to be the one who lost his concentration.