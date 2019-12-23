Manoj Tiwary ‘Celebrates’ IPL Auction Snub With a Glass of Wine

Indian batsman Manoj Tiwary, who went unsold at the 2020 Indian Premier League (IPL) auction, is in good spirits despite the snub for the second year in a row.

Tiwary, who had a base price of Rs 50 lakh, failed to win any buyers at the auction which took place on December 19 in Kolkata. However, he seems to be unperturbed by the development and "celebrated" his IPL snub at a restaurant.

The 34-year-old tweeted a 40-second video along with the caption: "Life should not only be lived, it should be celebrated. So here I'm celebrating the snub from IPL 2020 auction."