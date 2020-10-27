KL ‘Lucky’ to Be in Test Team: Manjrekar Hopes He Makes Most of It

Cricketer-turned-commentator Sanjay Manjrekar feels KL Rahul is "very lucky" to be recalled to the Indian Test side on the basis of his performance in white-ball cricket and Indian Premier League (IPL).

Rahul, who has been in scintillating form in the ongoing IPL as he has scored 595 runs in 12 matches so far for the Kings XI Punjab and holds the Orange Cap, has been named in the Test squad for the upcoming four-match Border-Gavaskar series against Australia to be played in December-January.