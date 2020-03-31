Don’t Give ‘Garbage Response’: Pietersen Roasts Ahmed Shehzad

Former England captain Kevin Pietersen has been interviewing cricketers through Instagram live ever since the cricket calendar ground to a standstill due to the coronavirus pandemic.

He had previous interviewed Indian opener Rohit Sharma and it was a conversation in which former South African captain AB de Villiers and Indian spinner Yuzvendra Chahal chipped in with comments.

Pietersen has now interviewed Pakistan batsman Ahmed Shahzad, with whom he played at the Quetta Gladiators in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) and the two spoke about Shahzad's woeful run of form in this year's PSL.