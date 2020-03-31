Don’t Give ‘Garbage Response’: Pietersen Roasts Ahmed Shehzad
Former England captain Kevin Pietersen has been interviewing cricketers through Instagram live ever since the cricket calendar ground to a standstill due to the coronavirus pandemic.
He had previous interviewed Indian opener Rohit Sharma and it was a conversation in which former South African captain AB de Villiers and Indian spinner Yuzvendra Chahal chipped in with comments.
Pietersen has now interviewed Pakistan batsman Ahmed Shahzad, with whom he played at the Quetta Gladiators in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) and the two spoke about Shahzad's woeful run of form in this year's PSL.
Shahzad scored just 61 runs in seven innings and when he started saying that he has been working hard and trying his best, Pietersen retorted by saying, "I am not a journalist, I am your buddy. So don't come with this garbage response."
Shahzad then said that the real reason was that he was playing at no.3 this season, which is a position he was not familiar with. Pietersen then replied: "You don't wanna bat at one, you don't wanna bat at two and you can't bat at three and four. I think you must bat at 13 for Quetta Gladiators in the next season."
Shahzad, like most other cricketers is at home with his family after the PSL was postponed on March 17 by the Pakistan Cricket Board.
