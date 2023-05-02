IPL 2023: Twitter Celebrates as Delhi bt Pandya's Gujarat in Last-Ball Thriller

A thriller of a match took place at the Narendra Modi International Stadium between Gujarat Titans and Delhi Capitals on Tuesday. Delhi Capitals won the last-ball drama by 5 runs beating Gujarat.
Opting to bat first, Delhi scored 130/8, which couldn’t be chased by Gujarat as the team could only put 125/6 on the board by the end of the match.
Delhi lost early wickets as they were 5 down even before the end of 5 overs but a match-saving knock of 51 by Aman Khan helped them cross the 100-run mark and present a target of 131 runs.
Unexpectedly, Gujarat also lost early wickets and their skipper Hardik Pandya was the lone warrior till the end. Hardik remained unbeaten at 59 but couldn’t give his team the finish they needed and hence, they lost the match to Delhi. While Mohammed Shami was Gujarat’s bowling star with 4 wickets in the account, Delhi’s bowlers did a fairly amazing job as each of them, except Axar Patel, managed to grab at least a single wicket. Ishant Sharma did exceptionally well as he managed to defend 12 runs in the last over and took 2 wickets.
Check the reaction of the netizens towards this exciting encounter which kept them hooked till the very last ball:
