Can't Thank You Enough: David Warner Posts Emotional Message for SRH Fans

Warner has played 8 games for SRH this season and scored 195 runs with a highest of 57 runs.

In SRH’s last game of the season, they need to ensure they don’t allow MI to win by 171 runs and more so that the defending champions can’t make the final four.

In the final game, SRH are being captained by Manish Pandey with Rashid Khan and Mohammad Nabi, Jason Roy and Jason Holder as the overseas players.

Warner, who had led the team to the title in 2016 is also SRH's leading scorer, having won the Orange Cap three times in 2015, 2017, and 2019.

Warner has scored 5449 runs from 150 games with 4 hundreds and 50 half-centuries in his IPL career. He has amassed more than 500 runs 7 seasons in a row from 2014 to 2020 but has been struggling this year having scored just 195 runs from 8 games at 24.37 against a career average of 41.59 in the IPL.

Australia captain Aaron Finch has said that Warner will open the batting for them in the men's T20 World Cup that will be played after the IPL.