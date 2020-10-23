Rajeev Shukla Slams SRH, RR for Bringing in Regionalism in Banter

Former IPL Governing Council (GC) chairman Rajeev Shukla said that Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) using regional and cultural symbols like food during friendly banter on social media is "not appropriate for the spirit of the game".

SRH on Thursday night took to twitter to hit back at RR in an ongoing friendly banter after winning their duel.

"Cancel the biryani order our friends can't handle the level of spice [with emoticon: slightly smiling face]. P.S.: Daal baati should just do fine (sic)," Sunrisers Hyderabad tweeted from their handle.