Watch: Surya Sacrifices His Wicket for Rohit, Twitter Praises Him
Netizens showered praises and respect for Suryakumar as he sacrificed his wicket for team’s benefit.
Mumbai Indians’ batsman Suryakumar Yadav sacrificed his wicket for his skipper Rohit Sharma after the latter ran towards the non-striker’s end without looking at his partner in the final of the Indian Premier League (IPL).
In the 11th over of the innings, Rohit Sharma punched a short length delivery towards the mid-off area. He thought there was a run and ran towards the non-striker’s end, but Suryakumar Yadav at the other end didn’t respond. However, seeing his skipper come so far, Surya left his crease just before the wicket-keeper hit the stumps. Surya sacrificed his wicket as Rohit was batting on 47 at that point in time.
Talking about this act of his, Surya said, “Rohit was batting really well at that time and he is a big player for us, so I don’t mind sacrificing my wicket for him.”
Netizens praised Surya for his selflessness in a big game like the final, knowing that he could have stayed in his crease but gave his wicket away for the sake of his team as MI skipper, Rohit was batting so well.
Here are some of the reactions:
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.