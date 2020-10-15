Archer, Nortje, Rabada Impress Twitter With Sheer Pace on Display

This was just the trailer to what followed in the second innings. Kagiso Rabada started Delhi’s reply with the ball, and in the first over he clocked speeds of 146, 145, 141, 146, 149 and 151 km/hr. Although, RR openers scored boundaries in the over, the pace generation from Rabada was great to see. But, the moment of the game came in the 3rd over.

The first ball, Anrich Nortje bowled a 148.2 km/hr full delivery, Jos Buttler dispatched it over long-on for a six. Then on the next two deliveries, both around the speeds of 152 km/hr, they took singles. On the 4th ball of the over (146), Buttler scooped it towards the fine-leg boundary for a four. The next one, too, met the same result. However, this ball came at a speed of 156.2 km/hr. This was not just the fastest ball of this edition, it was the fastest in 8 years in the IPL surpassing the record held by his countryman Dale Steyn, who bowled a 154.40 km/hr ball playing for Deccan Chargers in the 2012 edition.