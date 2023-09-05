A section of the Indian cricket team’s fans were left dispirited following the announcement of the 15-member squad for the 2023 ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup, owing to the omission of Shikhar Dhawan. The left-handed batter, who played a crucial role in the last few ICC ODI events for the team, missed out on a place, with the selectors preferring youngster Shubman Gill over him.

Dhawan has played 167 ODI matches for India, wherein he has scored 6793 runs at an average of 44.11. More than his career statistics, however, his records in ICC events deserve plaudits.