‘Fun to Pose as a Fan,’ Jadeja Has His Fan-Boy Moment in Front of Dhoni’s House

Indian spinner Ravindra Jadeja had his fan-boy moment on Tuesday as he went to the former Indian skipper and his Chennai Super Kings teammate MS Dhoni's house in Ranchi after India concluded the fourth Test with a victory.

A day after India registered a 5-wicket win against England in the fourth Test of the series in Ranchi, Jadeja posted a picture in front of the CSK skipper's house and expressed his emotions on experiencing the fan-boy moment.