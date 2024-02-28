‘Fun to Pose as a Fan,’ Jadeja Has His Fan-Boy Moment in Front of Dhoni’s House

Indian spinner Ravindra Jadeja had his fan-boy moment on Tuesday as he went to the former Indian skipper and his Chennai Super Kings teammate MS Dhoni's house in Ranchi after India concluded the fourth Test with a victory.
A day after India registered a 5-wicket win against England in the fourth Test of the series in Ranchi, Jadeja posted a picture in front of the CSK skipper's house and expressed his emotions on experiencing the fan-boy moment.
Jadeja shared a picture on social media in which he can be seen beaming with happiness as he was clicked outside the legendary Indian skipper's house. "Fun to pose as a fan in front of the legend’s house. #MSD," he captioned the image
Jadeja and MS Dhoni's friendship dates back to the time when they played for India together. Playing together for Chennai Super Kings for around 10 years has only strengthened the duo's friendship on and off the field. It was Dhoni who had given Jadeja the name of 'Sir Ravindra Jadeja'.
Jadeja can be considered the CSK skipper's go-to man and also played a crucial role in helping the team lift the IPL trophy last season, by hitting a six and a four off the last two balls to reach the target of 171 runs in the final, against Gujarat Titans.
Following CSK's victory in IPL 2023, MS Dhoni was visibly emotional and could be seen having a few unshed tears in his eyes. His happiness was clearly visible from the way he hugged and lifted Jadeja off the ground after the latter came to meet him post a heroic knock.
Team India is now leading the Test series 3-1 as they beat England by 5 wickets in Ranchi. The two teams will now be meeting in Dharamsala for the final Test of the series. Though India has already marked victory in the series, the team will be looking forward to making it more dominating by winning yet another match.