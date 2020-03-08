Twitter Celebrates Harmanpreet & Co Despite T20 WC Final Loss
Defending champion Australia claimed their fifth Women’s T20 World Cup title after beating India by 85 runs in the final at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Sunday, 8 March.
Alyssa Healy (75 off 39 balls) and Beth Mooney (78 not out from 54 balls) shared an opening stand of 115 in Australia’s total of 184/4, a record for a women’s T20 final.
In reply, India suffered at the hands of Australia’s sharp fielding, losing four early wickets for 30 in a total of 99 in 19.1 overs.
16-year-old Shafali Verma, who lit the tournament with her aggressive batting, was dismissed in the opening over of the chase. Jemima Rodrigues (0) and Smriti Mandhana (11) also departed cheaply, along with skipper Harmanpreet Kaur to dash India’s hope of winning the maiden Women’s T20 World Cup.
India, who enjoyed an unbeaten run in the group stages, had beaten Australia in the opening match of the competition and qualified for their first final after their match against England was washed out without a ball being bowled.
