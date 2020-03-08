Twitter Celebrates Harmanpreet & Co Despite T20 WC Final Loss

Defending champion Australia claimed their fifth Women’s T20 World Cup title after beating India by 85 runs in the final at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Sunday, 8 March.

Alyssa Healy (75 off 39 balls) and Beth Mooney (78 not out from 54 balls) shared an opening stand of 115 in Australia’s total of 184/4, a record for a women’s T20 final.

In reply, India suffered at the hands of Australia’s sharp fielding, losing four early wickets for 30 in a total of 99 in 19.1 overs.