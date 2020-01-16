Fans Lash Out at BCCI For Dropping Dhoni from Annual Contract List

The Board of Control for Cricket in India on Thursday, 15 January announced the Annual Player Contracts for Team India (Senior Men) for the period from October 2019 to September 2020.

The most shocking exclusion from the full contract list is of the former India captain MS Dhoni.

Dhoni has been on a break from cricket since India’s world cup exit in July last year, which probably could be the reason for his exclusion from the contracts list.

But his exclusion from the central contracts list didn’t go down well with the fans. The fans lashed out at the BCCI on social media.