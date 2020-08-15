‘End of An Era’: Twitter Reacts to Cricketer Dhoni’s Retirement

Former Indian cricket team captain MS Dhoni announced his retirement on Saturday, 15 August.

The man who led India to victory in the 2011 World Cup took to Instagram to thank his fans for their support. Dhoni's retirement sent netizens into a frenzy as support and heart-broken messages flooded Twitter.

Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar, who announced his retirement from all forms of cricket in November 2013, tweeted his wishes for Dhoni, stating that "winning the 2011 World Cup together has been the best moment of my life.”