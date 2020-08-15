‘End of An Era’: Twitter Reacts to Cricketer Dhoni’s Retirement
Former Indian cricket team captain MS Dhoni announced his retirement on Saturday, 15 August.
The man who led India to victory in the 2011 World Cup took to Instagram to thank his fans for their support. Dhoni's retirement sent netizens into a frenzy as support and heart-broken messages flooded Twitter.
Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar, who announced his retirement from all forms of cricket in November 2013, tweeted his wishes for Dhoni, stating that "winning the 2011 World Cup together has been the best moment of my life.”
Twitter Thanks Dhoni for His Services
Actor Randeep Hooda thanked Dhoni for the 'entertainment' over the years.
Indian women cricket team's head coach WV Raman also called Dhoni the 'Ranchi Royale,' who surpasses James Bond in 'natural flair and uniqueness.'
Cricketer and team mate Hardik Pandya stated he will miss playing with his "biggest inspiration."
Former cricketer S Badrinath applauded Dhoni' on his humble nature, calling him an "epitome of simplicity."
Fans Call It The End of An Era
Sportswriter Chetan Narula shared a clip of MS Dhoni walking off for the last time in Team India' colours at Manchester, UK.
