Eden Gardens Curator Donates One Month’s Salary to WB Relief Fund

He requested CAB to donate the amount and adjust the same from his remuneration as the women's senior Bengal team coach.

Earlier, the CAB had announced that it would donate a sum of Rs 25 lakh to the State Administration in Corona Aid with president Avishek Dalmiya shelling Rs 5 lakh from his own pocket.

CAB office bearers secretary Snehashis Ganguly, vice-president Naresh Ojha and joint secretary Debabrata Das came forward to contribute to the cause by donating one lakh each.

Treasurer Debasish Ganguly's club South Suburban also showed its intent to donate.

So far, there have been 10 coronavirus cases in West Bengal with one death.