Jasprit Bumrah & Sanjana Ganesan Tie the Knot in Private Ceremony

Both Sanjana and Bumrah posted pictures of the duo during the ceremony on Monday on social media.

“Love, if it finds you worthy, directs your course.” Steered by love, we have begun a new journey together. Today is one of the happiest days of our lives and we feel blessed to be able to share the news of our wedding and our joy with you,” Sanjana & Jasprit said on the Instagram post.

Said an acquaintance of Bumrah: "The wedding was attended by about 50, mostly family and relatives of the boy and girl, and was held at a resort here."

The wedding was not attended by India cricketers due to Covid-19, and and the attendance was limited, it has been learned.