Jasprit Bumrah & Sanjana Ganesan Tie the Knot in Private Ceremony
Jasprit Bumrah and Sanjana Ganesan are now a married couple after they tied the knot in a private ceremony.
Ace Indian cricketer Jasprit Bumrah and sports presenter Sanjana Ganesan are now a married couple after they tied the knot in a private ceremony. The newly weds made the announcement via social media.
The pair reportedly got married in Goa.
Both Sanjana and Bumrah posted pictures of the duo during the ceremony on Monday on social media.
“Love, if it finds you worthy, directs your course.” Steered by love, we have begun a new journey together. Today is one of the happiest days of our lives and we feel blessed to be able to share the news of our wedding and our joy with you,” Sanjana & Jasprit said on the Instagram post.
Said an acquaintance of Bumrah: "The wedding was attended by about 50, mostly family and relatives of the boy and girl, and was held at a resort here."
The wedding was not attended by India cricketers due to Covid-19, and and the attendance was limited, it has been learned.
Bumrah, who had been released from the India squad ahead of the 4th Test against England, was rumored to be getting married but neither he or Sanjana had confirmed anything in the lead-up.
As soon as the duo made the announcement, messages wishing them well started to pour in on social media.
He was earlier rested from the playing XI for the second Test as well in Chennai which India had bounced back to win by an emphatic margin of 317 runs.
Bumrah will likely return to action only directly at IPL 2021 where defending champions Mumbai Indians will be taking on Royal Challengers Bangalore in the opening game at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on 9 April.
