Jasprit Bumrah to Marry Sports Presenter Sanjana Ganesan: Report
The pacer, who wasn’t part of the 4th Test, is unlikely to be part of the T20 series against England.
India bowler Jasprit Bumrah is reportedly all set to marry TV presenter Sanjana Ganesan this month. Social media was full of posts that the two were getting married either on March 14 or 15 in Goa, however neither have confirmed the news yet.
Bumrah opted out of the fourth and final Test against England due to this reason, IANS had reported. The pacer is also unlikely to be part of the T20 series against England in Ahmedabad.
The talk in Ahmedabad during the fourth Test was that he was likely to get married to a sports presenter.
Bumrah, with his mother and sister, were due to travel to Mumbai on way to Goa. Only a select few family members are likely to attend the wedding due to the Covid-19 pandemic restrictions, sources said. The India team members would not be present due to the ongoing series as well as restrictions.
Bumrah was born and brought up in Ahmedabad. He and his sister were raised by their mother after the death of their father. Bumrah's mother was the vice-principal of Nirman Public School where the fast bowler studied and first took up cricket under the coaching of Kishore Trivedi.
Who is Sanjana Ganesan?
Sanjana Ganesan is a sports presenter who was part of the IPL in UAE last year and has also been part of the Premier Badminton League. She made her TV debut with the popular reality TV show MTV Splitsvilla 7, but had to quit the show owing to an injury.
She was the co-host of Star Sports’ shows Match Point and Cheeky Singles and was part of the channel’s 2019 Cricket World Cup and the 2020 Women’s T20 World Cup coverage as well.
The 28-year-old has also done shows for The Indian Super League and hosted the 2018 IPL Auction. She was also part of the 2021 IPL Auction.
She has also presented exclusive shows for Kolkata Knight Riders named ‘The Knight Club’ where KKR fans get the opportunity to interact and talk about the team. Owner Shah Rukh Khan has also made guest appearances on the show.
