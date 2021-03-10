Jasprit Bumrah to Marry Sports Presenter Sanjana Ganesan: Report

India bowler Jasprit Bumrah is reportedly all set to marry TV presenter Sanjana Ganesan this month. Social media was full of posts that the two were getting married either on March 14 or 15 in Goa, however neither have confirmed the news yet.

Bumrah opted out of the fourth and final Test against England due to this reason, IANS had reported. The pacer is also unlikely to be part of the T20 series against England in Ahmedabad.