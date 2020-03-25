Coronavirus: 27 Bangladesh Cricketers Donate Half Month’s Salary

"The whole world is fighting against coronavirus pandemic. The outbreak of coronavirus is also increasing in Bangladesh. We, the cricketers, are trying to tell people to take necessary steps to prevent this pandemic," the players said in a joint statement.

"... in total we are 27 cricketers giving half of our monthly salaries to help against coronavirus. After excluding the tax the amount might be approximately 25 lakh taka.

"May be this fund is not that much compared to the fight against coronavirus. But if we all together can contribute from our own positions, then in combined, it might be a bigger step to fight against coronavirus." Five persons have died so far in Bangladesh due to the disease, while 39 have been infected.

The Bangladesh men's national cricket team, popularly known as The Tigers, enjoy a huge fan following in their country and also has a fan base abroad.