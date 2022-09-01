Asia Cup 2022: Hong Kong All-Rounder Kinchit Shah Proposes to His Girlfriend

Despite losing their first Asia Cup 2022 against India on Wednesday, 31 August, the Hong Kong cricketers won hearts both on and off the pitch. Following the match, all-rounder Kinchit Shah proposed to his girlfriend at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

In a video uploaded on Twitter by the Asian Cricket Council, the Mumbai-born player was seen getting down on one knee and proposing to his girlfriend, whose answer was in the affirmative. The couple’s endearing rendezvous has since gone viral on the social media platforms.