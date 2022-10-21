Chess GM Hans Niemann Files $100 Million Lawsuit Against Magnus Carlsen & Others

American grandmaster Hans Niemann has filed a lawsuit against world champion Magnus Carlsen, and a few others, for bringing up cheating allegations against him. The 19-year-old chess prodigy, who found himself at the focal point of a massive controversy recently, is seeking a total of $100 million in damages from the defendants that include the Norwegian grandmaster.

Niemann’s lawsuit was filed on Thursday, 20 October, at the Eastern Missouri District Court.