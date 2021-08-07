Marijne Says Bronze Medal Match Was His Last as Indian Women's Hockey Coach

The chief coach of Indian women's hockey team, Sjoerd Marijne, on Friday, 6 August disclosed that the bronze medal match against Great Britain, which India lost 4-3 in the Tokyo Olympics was his last assignment with the side. Marijne coached the Indian women's hockey team to its best-ever performance of a fourth-place finish at the Olympics.



"I don't have any plans because this was my last match with Indian women. It's up to Janneke (Schopman, analytical coach of Indian team) now. I will miss the girls. But I miss my family more. My family is No 1. I want to be with my son, daughter and wife after being away for three and a half years. This is a beautiful way to end this journey," said the 47-year-old Dutchman in a virtual press conference organised by Hockey India.