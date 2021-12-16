Watch: F1 Champion Lewis Hamilton Receives Knighthood at Windsor Castle
Lewis Hamilton received his Knighthood from Prince Charles.
Seven-time Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton received his knighthood from Prince Charles at Windsor Castle on Wednesday for his services to motorsport.
A knighthood is a title that is conferred on a person by a British king or queen for their high achievement and services to their country within their industry.
Hamilton had been awarded the MBE, a Member of the Order of the British Empire, in 2009 after he won he his first championship. The ace racer has won more races and scored more pole positions than any one else in the history of the sport.
Hamilton is also the only black driver in the 70-year history of Formula One and in 2020, he launched the Hamilton Commission to help improve representation for Black people in UK motorsport. In 2021, he launched a charity called Mission 44 which looks to empower young people from under-represented groups in UK.
The 36-year-old was awarded his knighthood and the resulting title in the 2021 New Year Honours list after matching Michael Schumacher with his seventh Formula 1 World Championship.
Lewis became just the fourth F1 driver to receive the honour after Sir Jackie Stewart in 2001, Sir Stirling Moss in 2000, and Sir Jack Brabham in 1979.
Notably, a knighthood is an award and title given by a British king or queen for high achievement and services to their country within their industry.
The Mercedes racer missed out on a record eighth title this season after a nail-biting and controversial conclusion to the F1 season in Abu Dhabi as Red Bull's Max Verstappen took the title for the first time.
Hamilton appeared at Windsor Castle alongside his mother Carmen. The racer is also set to attend the end-of-season FIA Prize Giving Ceremony in Paris on Thursday alongside the newly-crowned champion.
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.