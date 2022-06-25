Sarfaraz Khan Is Very Close To Test Selection: Sanjay Manjrekar

"Because of the way he bats and you sort of wonder whether he's a potential kind of Test player. But the amount of runs he has got in two seasons; one is right about the daddy hundreds; he gets big scores, and it comes very quickly at a great strike rate. Even if there is not a spot readily available as you want to try out the incumbents, like Shreyas Iyer has grabbed the opportunity as a Test batter by scoring runs," said Manjrekar in a virtual interaction organised by Sony Sports while speaking about India's upcoming T20I series against Ireland.