Sachin Arrives in Berlin For Tonight’s Laureus Sports Awards

Indian cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar along with Lionel Messi, Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, Liverpool FC, Rafael Nadal and Tiger Woods have been nominated for the ‘Oscars of Sports’- the 2020 Laureus Sports Awards, being hosted this Monday 11:30pm IST at the Verti Music Hall in Berlin.

Hollywood actor Hugh Grant will be the host of the ceremony even as former One Direction since Liam Payne is going to be one of the big performers on the night.

The Laureus Awards itself are celebrate their 20th anniversary this time round and the word from the hosts is to expect something ‘bigger and better’ this year.