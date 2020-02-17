Sachin Arrives in Berlin For Tonight’s Laureus Sports Awards
Indian cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar along with Lionel Messi, Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, Liverpool FC, Rafael Nadal and Tiger Woods have been nominated for the ‘Oscars of Sports’- the 2020 Laureus Sports Awards, being hosted this Monday 11:30pm IST at the Verti Music Hall in Berlin.
Hollywood actor Hugh Grant will be the host of the ceremony even as former One Direction since Liam Payne is going to be one of the big performers on the night.
The Laureus Awards itself are celebrate their 20th anniversary this time round and the word from the hosts is to expect something ‘bigger and better’ this year.
Loading...
There are some big names nominated as well.
In the ‘Sportswoman of the Year’ category we have Allyson Felix, Meghan Rapinoe, skier Mikaela Shiffrin, Naomi Osaka, Shelly-Ann Fraser-Price and Simona Biles.
In the men’s category there is Kenyan marathon star Eluid Kipchoge, Lewis Hamilton, Lionel Messi, Motor GP star Marc Marquez, Rafael Nadal and Tiger Woods.
In ‘Team of the Year’ there is Liverpool FC, Mercedes F1 team, the South African Springboks, Spain’s Men’s Basketball Team, NBA Champs Toronto Raptors and America’s Women’s World Cup winning Football Team.
And since its the 20th year, there’s one special award- the ‘Laureus Sporting Moment’ award for the best sporting moment in the last 20 years. The Indian team winning the World Cup with Sachin Tendulkar is a favorite to win since this award is voted on by the fans. Other front-runners are Natalie Du Toit who was the first female amputee swimmer ever to qualify for the able-bodied Olympics. And there’s also Mick and Michael Schumacker’s ‘Like Father Like Son’ nomination, among many others.
Follow The Quint’s social media handles as we share updates from everything that’s going on today starting with the red carpet.
(Make sure you don't miss fresh news updates from us. Click here to stay updated )