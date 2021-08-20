India vs England: A 'Tail' of Two Tests

In the drawn first Test at Trent Bridge in Nottingham, where rain on the fifth day robbed the match of an exciting finish, India's often brittle batting tail made a significant contribution, adding close to 50 runs.

Jasprit Bumrah scored his then career-best score of 28, Mohammed Shami scored 13, and Mohammed Siraj remained not out on 7, giving India a 95-run first-innings lead in the low scoring match.

As expected, their effort earned praise from skipper Virat Kohli.

"They've been in the nets regularly, wanting to contribute regularly, wanting to contribute to the team," Kohli said after the draw. "Getting 50-plus runs from those three bowlers was like gold dust for us. We'd have been talking about a lead of 40-odd, and then we got to a lead of 95 purely because of their efforts."

In the very same match, England's last three could only manage 20 runs. "Just the grit and determination," Kohli said. "As opposition, when the bowlers get runs, it can be annoying. They did a tremendous job with the bat."

Now in hindsight, one can say their batting exploits were just a trailer. The whole movie (hopefully not for India's sake) was reserved for the second Test at Lord's.