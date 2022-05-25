Chess Star Praggnanandhaa Wins Big S/F, Writes Class 11 Exam Few Hours Later!

India's boy wonder Rameshbabu Praggnanandhaa came up with another sensational performance as he defeated Dutch Grandmaster Anish Giri to storm into the final of the Chessable Masters, the fourth leg of the USD1.6 million Champions Chess Tour.

The 16-year-old from Chennai simply overpowered the super-strong Dutch No.1 Giri to set up a summit clash with China's World No. 2 Ding Liren, who stunned World No. 1 Magnus Carlsen in the other semifinal.

Praggnanandhaa match finished at 2am IST on Wednesday morning and the young man had his class XI exam just a few hours later, this morning!

'I have to be at school around 8:45am and now it's 2am, so I have to go and sleep and try not to sleep in the exam. I have my commerce exam, I hope I pass,' said the 16-year-old after entering the final.