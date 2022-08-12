Puma Extends Help to Young Cricketers in West Indies After Benjamin’s Viral Plea

Sports manufacturer Puma have decided to send cricket kits to budding talents in West Indies, following a plea from former cricketer Winston Benjamin. In a video uploaded on social media, the former West Indian pacer shed light on the growing financial problems in cricket in the Caribbean.

Benjamin claimed the aspiring talents are struggling to purchase the necessary cricket kits, and requested former Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar to help the youngsters. “Mr Tendulkar, if you are in the position, could you please help me?” Benjamin said in the video, before proceeding to share his contact number.