Pro Kabaddi 2022 Semifinals Date: Where To Watch Live Streaming and Telecast

Pro Kabaddi Semi-final 2022: The Pro Kabaddi League 2022 is almost near end with just semi-final and final matches left between the teams. Talking about the top performing teams of this year's PKL 2022, Jaipur Pink Panthers are leading the points table with 82 points followed by Puneri Paltan, and Bengaluru Bulls.

The Pro Kabaddi 2022 Semi-final match 1 (S1) will be played between Jaipur Pink Panthers and Bengaluru Bulls while as the PKL Semi-final match 2 (S2) will be between Puneri Paltan and Tamil Thalaivas.

Let us read about the Pro Kabaddi Semi-final 2022 date, live streaming, and telecast details below.