Pro Kabaddi 2022 Semifinals Date: Where To Watch Live Streaming and Telecast
Pro Kabaddi League 2022 Semifinals Date: Check out the live streaming and telecast details below.
Pro Kabaddi Semi-final 2022: The Pro Kabaddi League 2022 is almost near end with just semi-final and final matches left between the teams. Talking about the top performing teams of this year's PKL 2022, Jaipur Pink Panthers are leading the points table with 82 points followed by Puneri Paltan, and Bengaluru Bulls.
The Pro Kabaddi 2022 Semi-final match 1 (S1) will be played between Jaipur Pink Panthers and Bengaluru Bulls while as the PKL Semi-final match 2 (S2) will be between Puneri Paltan and Tamil Thalaivas.
Let us read about the Pro Kabaddi Semi-final 2022 date, live streaming, and telecast details below.
Pro Kabaddi Semi-final 2022: Date and Time
The semifinal of PKL 2022 will be played tomorrow, 15 December 2022 at 7:30 pm onwards. The first semifinal match will be played between Pink Panthers vs Bengaluru Bulls and the second semifinal will be held between Puneri Paltan vs Tamil Thalaivas.
Pro Kabaddi Semi-final 2022 Live Streaming - Details
The live streaming of Pro Kabaddi 2022 Semi-final will be available on Disney+Hotstar app website. Only subscribed users will be able to enjoy the live details of the match.
The winners of Pro Kabaddi Semi-final one (S1) and Semi-final two (S2) will square off each other in the final match of PKL 2022 on Saturday, 17 December 2022 at 8 pm onwards.
Pro Kabaddi Semi-final 2022: When and Where To Watch Live Telecast?
The live telecast of Vivo Pro Kabaddi Semi-final 2022 will be officially broadcasted on Star Sports channels.
