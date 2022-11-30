Pro Kabaddi 2022 Points Table: Updated After Bengaluru Bulls vs Pink Panthers
Pro Kabaddi 2022 Points Table after Bengaluru Bulls vs Pink Panthers match today on 30 November 2022.
Pro Kabaddi 2022 Points Table Updated: Today, on Wednesday, 30 November 2022, all the Kabaddi fans witnessed two amazing matches of Vivo Pro Kabaddi Season 9 at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad. In the first game, the Bengaluru Bulls played against Jaipur Pink Panthers and in the second match, Dabang Delhi K.C squared off against Tamil Thalaivas.
The Pro Kabaddi League 2022 Season 9 officially kicked off on Friday, 7 October 2022. The live streaming of all the Pro Kabaddi matches is available on Disney + Hotstar. People can also watch the live telecast of the matches on Star Sports channel.
Jaipur Pink Panthers beat Bengaluru Bulls (45-25). Below is the updated Pro Kabaddi 2022 Points Table after Bengaluru Bulls vs Jaipur Pink Panthers.
Vivo Pro Kabaddi League 2022 Season 9: List of Top Teams, Points, and Rankings
Let's us find out the list of top teams in Pro Kabaddi League 2022 Season 9 so far.
Jaipur Pink Panthers: The Jaipur Pink Panthers are at number 1 with 69 points after beating Bengaluru bulls. Out of 19 matches, they won 13 matches and lost 6 matches.
Puneri Paltan: The Puneri Paltan is at number 2 in the points table with 69 points. Out of 19 matches, they won 12 matches and lost 5 matches.
Bengaluru Bulls: The Bengaluru Bulls are at number 3 with 63 points.
U.P. Yoddhas: The U.P. Yoddhas are at number 4 with 60 points.
Tamil Thalaivas: The Tamil Thalaivas are at number 5 with 53 points.
Dabang Delhi K.C: The Dabang Delhi K.C are at number 6 with 51 points.
U Mumba: The U Mumba is at number 7 with 50 points.
Bengal Warriors: The Bengal Warriors are at number 8 with 49 points.
Patna Pirates: The Patna Pirates are at number 9 with 48 points.
Haryana Steelers: The Haryana Steelers are at number 10 with 46 points.
Gujarat Giants: The Gujarat Giants are at number 11 with 41 points.
Telugu Titans: The Telugu Titans are at number 12 with 15 points. Out of 19 matches, they won 2 matches and lost 17 matches.
Pro Kabaddi League 2022 Points System: For each win, 5 points will be rewarded to the winning team. For each loss, 1 point will be deducted, if the team loses by 7 or less than 7 points. For each tie match, 3 points will be awarded. If a team loses by more than 7 points, no point will be deducted from the losing team.
Pro Kabaddi League 2022 Points Table: Latest and Updated After Today's Matches - Bengaluru Bulls vs Jaipur Pink Panthers
|Team
|Played
|Won
|Lost
|Tie
|Points
|Jaipur Pink Panthers
|19
|13
|6
|0
|69
|Puneri Paltan
|19
|12
|5
|2
|69
|Bengaluru Bulls
|19
|11
|7
|1
|63
|U.P. Yoddhas
|18
|10
|6
|2
|60
|Tamil Thalaivas
|18
|8
|7
|3
|53
|Dabang Delhi K.C.
|18
|9
|9
|0
|51
|U Mumba
|18
|9
|9
|0
|50
|Bengal Warriors
|18
|8
|8
|2
|49
|Patna Pirates
|18
|7
|8
|3
|48
|Haryana Steelers
|18
|7
|9
|2
|46
|Gujarat Giants
|18
|6
|11
|1
|41
|Telugu Titans
|19
|2
|17
|0
|15
