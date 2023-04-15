Preeti Jhangiani Becomes Biggest Promoter of Arm-Wrestling in India, Starts PPL

IANS: Preeti, you are back in action and recently you have been appointed president of the Maharashtra Arm-Wrestling Association. How and when did this love for arm-wrestling begin?



Preeti: Yeah (smiles!), we've just made a very, very exciting announcement recently. We're gearing up for our first season (of PPL), which will take off in some time. As soon as the dates are finalised, we'll announce them and yeah, so we're gearing up for the exciting season.



When was the first time we saw a 'Panja' match? Well, we were invited as guests to one of the nationals, which was held in Delhi. When we saw that match and we saw the players, and there were like more than 1,000 kids in that room, all athletes. We didn't even know at that time that 'Panja' or arm-wrestling was so huge.



And not just in the North. Later, we found out that it's popular all over India. Our athletes, not just our star athletes, are from all over India. They are from Kerala, which has a huge pool of champs. fantastic players, both men and women, and from Madhya Pradesh, UP, Gujarat, Assam, the Northeast, Haryana, Punjab, Maharashtra.