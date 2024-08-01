Olympics 2024: Swapnil Kusale Clinches Bronze in Men's 50m Rifle 3-Position

Rifle shooter Swapnil Kusale has clinched India’s third medal at the Paris Olympics 2024 by winning bronze in the Men’s 50m Rifle 3-Position event at the Chateauroux Shooting Centre on Thursday.
With this medal, Swapnil scripted history as this is India’s first-ever Olympic medal in the 50m Rifle 3 Positions event.
The 28-year-old secured a final score of 451.4, finishing behind China's Yukun Liu, who claimed gold with a score of 463.3. Ukraine’s Serhiy Kulish took silver with a final score of 461.3.
After the end of the kneeling and prone rounds, he was ranked fifth with a score of 310.1. In the standing position, an elimination round, the Indian was consistently placed in the top four and eventually sealed a bronze medal finish.
Swapnil's Background
Swapnil Kusale was born in 1995, in a family with an agricultural background. In 2009, his father enrolled him into Maharashtra government's primary programme dedicated to Sports, Krida Prabhodini. After one year of hardcore physical training, he had to choose one sport and he chose shooting. In 2013, he became sponsored by Lakshya Sports.
In 2015, he won gold in 50m rifle prone 3 in the junior category in 2015 Asian Shooting Championships in Kuwait. He also won the 59th National Shooting Championship held in Tughlakabad ahead of Gagan Narang and Chain Singh in the 50m rifle prone event. He repeated the same performance in 61st National Championship in Thiruvananthapuram by winning a gold in 50m rifle 3 position.
Major Achievements
World Championship, Cairo (2022) - finished 4th winning Olympics 2024 quota place for the Country.
Asian Games 2022 - Gold in Team event. World Cup, Baku (2023) - Gold medal in the mixed team event and two silver medals in individual & team events
World Championship, Cairo (2022) - Bronze medal in team event.
World Cup, New Delhi (2021) - Gold medal in team event.
