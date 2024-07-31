Olympics: Inspired by Bollywood, Racewalker Akshdeep Singh Wanted To Serve Army

That, we have formed a connection between Ranjit Singh and Akshdeep Singh, does not signify the latter was inspired by the former, and hence opted to be a racewalker.

Not Ranjit Singh, but Akshdeep was more inspired by the likes of the fictional Kuldip Singh of the 1997 film Border, portrayed by Sunny Deol. A fan of movies depicting the Indian Army, he wanted to serve the nation from the frontline.